Bauchi Govt Inherited N30bn Pension Debt, Says SSG

The Secretary to the Bauchi State Government (SSG), Alhaji Aminu Hammayo, has disclosed that the present administration has inherited the tune of N30 billion debt.

Hammayo made this known while inaugrating the PENCOM committee members yesterday in Bauchi, where he said the inherited debt made it difficult for the state government to operate financially.

He explained that the objectives of the PENCOM policy system was to reduce poverty among the healthier and putting consumption between the working years and retirement years so that an individual may not suffer huge drop in living standard when old aged for disability reduces his earnings abilities.

He further explained that the age long operation of the define benefits of the scheme in the country and especially in the state had come with very few challenges such as; inheritance difficulties such as inadequate financial allocations by government hava become common place “it’s on record that the retirement benefits is in the excess of thirty billion naira outstanding and yet unpaid with backlog inherited from previous administration, this is further compounded with addition of fresh retirement from service.