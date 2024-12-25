Bauchi Govt Distributes Food Items To Communities

Share

The Bauchi State government has demonstrated its commitment towards fostering inclusivity among diverse religious groups in the state by distributing food items worth several millions of naira to the Christian communities in the state.

This gesture is part of the government’s efforts to support the Christians as they celebrate Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ.

The items distributed include 77 bulls, 139 rams, over 1,500 bags of rice, and 178 Jerri cans of vegetable oil.

