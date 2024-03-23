Bauchi Govt Dismisses Allegations Of Spending N5bn On Foodstuffs, Refreshments

Bauchi State Government has described reports in the media that N5 billion on foodstuffs and refreshment in 2023 as false and mischievous. The state government in a statement signed by the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Governor, Comrade Mukhtar Gidado, said the falsehood was deliberately created by Wikki Times and Sahara Reporters to mislead the public. Gidado said condemned the report in its entirety for desecrating all the rules of journalism.

He said: “In the first place, the report that the state government spent over N5 billion on foodstuff and refreshments than the combined budget for provision of water facilities, education and health services is false and mischievous “It is a figment of the imagination of the writer. Assuming without conceding that there were any grounds to suspect a skewed budgetary allocation or performance, the author made no attempt whatsoever to crosscheck or seek further explanation with the relevant government departments to ensure a fair and balanced reportage.

“The cardinal journalism dictum that facts are sacred and opinion free was jettisoned by the author who recklessly oscillated between ‘fact’ and opinion, forcing a fiction down the throats of unsuspecting members of the public. “This could have been the result of the pre-de- termined posture of the authors of the story whose blind rage against the Bala Mohammed Administra- tion has equally blinded them to every canon of journalism. “Here are the facts, it is no news that, arising from the removal of petroleum subsidy and the associated hardship, the Federal Government and the various State Governments had agreed to take action to mitigate the sufferings of the people.