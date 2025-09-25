Bauchi Govt Dismisses 2 Senior Civil Servants Over Forgery

The Bauchi State Government has dismissed two senior officers from the State’s Civil Service after being found guilty of forgery. The Information and Public Relations Officer, Bauchi State Civil Service Commission (BSCSC), Mr Saleh Umar, stated this in a statement yesterday in Bauchi.

According to Umar, the two officers, Mr Yusuf Ningi, an Administrative Officer and Suleiman Ahmed, a Principal Executive Officer 1, were dismissed during the commission’s 35th plenary on Tuesday. He said that the officers were found guilty of forgery, an offence, he said, contravened the State Public Service Rule 0327, (ii, iii and vi).

“The Officers were posted to Government House from the Office of the Head of Civil Service, and their dismissal took effect from Sept. 23, he said. Umar quoted the Chairman of the commission, Dr Ibrahim Muhammad, calling on civil servants in the state to work with the provisions of the Public Service Rules and Regulations.

He urged them to also work with external and internal circulars while carrying out their assignment at their duty posts. Muhammad said that adherence to laid-down laws will free them from unlawful practice and improve the quality of service delivery, free of corruption. He reiterated the commission’s stance on ethical conduct, integrity and commitment to the rule of law within the state civil service.

Meanwhile, the commission during the plenary formalised the promotion of three substantive Directors into the State civil Service and also endorsed the promotion of four Deputy Directors to Directors. These included two Directors of Administration and Human Resources and Directors, Audit, while those endorsed were Directors Planning, Research and Statistics, Civil Litigation, Land and Valuation.

Also promoted among others include eight Chief State Councils and Chief Land Officer to the post of Deputy Directors, State Councils and Lands. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commission, on Sept. 11, dismissed an education Officer for alleged gross misconduct of sexual harassment.