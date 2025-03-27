Bauchi Govt, CSOs Partner To Improve Education Sector

Share

The Bauchi State Government in collaboration with a non-governmental organisation under the auspices of Executive Directors Forum have agreed to work together to improve the standard of education and increase girls enrolment in the State.

Commissioner of Education, Dr Mohammed Rimin Zayan, made the disclosure when he received a delegation from the EDs Forum members on a curtesy and advocacy visit to the Ministry on Wednesday in Bauchi.

Zayan who was represented during the visit by the Permanent Secretary, Alh Ali Babayo Gamawa, said the ministry is ever ready to partner with individuals, groups or organisations who have similar interest towards promoting of education in the State.

He disclosed that the ministry has gotten approval from his Excellency the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed to employ three thousand teachers with a special consideration to core subjects in both basic primary schools and secondary schools respectively.

He assured the Forum that the ministry would look into their requests and see where possible to collaborate and support with a view to champion the course together.

