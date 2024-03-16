Bauchi Govt Confirms Promotion Of 84 Senior Civil Servants

The Bauchi State Civil Service Commission (BSCSC)on Saturday confirmed the promotion of 84 senior civil officers in the state.

One of the promoted personnel is the Deputy Chief Medical Officer (CMO), who is now a grade-level 17 Chief Medical Officer in the State Civil Service.

The Commission’s Communications Officer, Saleh Umar, revealed the development in a statement made available to Saturday Telegraph.

According to the statement, the elevation was discussed at the Commission’s 11th plenary session, which met on March 14, 2024.

The statement partly reads: “During the session, the Commission reviewed 84 recommendations for promotion from four MDAs: the State Independent Electoral Commission (5 officers), Health Management Board (73 officers), Debt Management Office (3 officers), and State Sports Council (3 officers).

“All candidates underwent interviews and were successfully promoted.”