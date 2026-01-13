Bauchi Govt Approves Payment Of 2013 Retirement Gratuities

In a move to settle long-standing pension obligations, the Bauchi State Government has approved the payment of gratuities for civil servants who retired in March 2013.

The Bauchi State Contributory Pension Commission announced on Tuesday that distribution of bank cheques to affected retirees will begin on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Alhaji Ibrahim Inuwa, said the exercise reflects the government’s commitment to restoring confidence in pension administration and ensuring retirees receive their lawful entitlements.

He added that adequate preparations have been made to guarantee a smooth and transparent payment process, urging retirees to visit the Commission’s office near the Bauchi State Pilgrims Welfare Board with the necessary documents.

The Commission noted that clearing the backlog is part of broader reforms aimed at strengthening the Contributory Pension Scheme and enhancing the welfare of retired public servants in the state.