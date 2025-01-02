Bauchi Gov’s Stepmother Passes Away At 120

Share

Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed has lost his stepmother Hajiya Hauwa Muhammadu Duguri, at the age of 120 years.

Mohammed stated this in a statement signed by his Media and Publicity, Muktar Gidado and made available to journalists yesterday in Bauchi.

The statement read: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Hajiya Hauwa Muhammadu Duguri, lovingly known as Dada, the esteemed stepmother of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.

“A pillar of wisdom, grace, and selflessness, Hajiya Hauwa lived an extraordinary life of 120 years, leaving behind a legacy of piety, community service, and compassion.”

According to the statement, the funeral prayer (Janazah) would be held today at 4pm at Dr. Rulwan Adamu Square, Government House, Bauchi. Mohammed extended his condolences to the Duguri family and all those who knew Haj.

Hauwa, inviting everyone to join in prayers for her soul’s repose and to honor her enduring legacy.

