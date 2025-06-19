Bauchi Governor Affirms Commitment To Basic Education

Share

Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to strengthening basic education in the state.

Speaking during a working visit to the headquarters of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) in Abuja, the governor emphasized the critical importance of foundational learning, stating, “Without basic education, nothing works.”

He expressed pride in Bauchi’s role in expanding educational opportunities across the region, noting that the state remains resolute in advancing basic education, which he described as the bedrock of societal transformation.

“Bauchi is one of the biggest states with access to education, so we also accommodate neighboring states,” he said.

Mohammed commended the leadership of UBEC Executive Secretary, Dr. Aisha Garba, and the visible impact of UBEC’s interventions in the state.

He highlighted Bauchi’s significant gains from the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) programme.

“We have executed numerous projects through BESDA in areas such as infrastructure, enrollment, basic education, and human capital development,” he said.

He also affirmed that Bauchi remains fully up to date in accessing its UBEC matching grants, reflecting a proactive approach to maximizing available educational resources.

In her remarks, the Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr. Aisha Garba, praised the construction of “mega schools” in Bauchi, describing them as comparable to “smart schools” due to their state-of-the-art facilities and innovative learning environments.

She also commended the state’s recruitment of qualified teachers, calling it a pivotal step in improving the quality of education.

“Bauchi State stands out not just for accessing its UBEC matching grants but for utilizing them effectively to drive real change. This reflects true commitment and accountability in the pursuit of educational excellence,” she said.

UBEC reaffirmed its readiness to sustain and deepen collaboration with Bauchi State, expressing confidence that their shared vision would continue to yield meaningful, long-term improvements in Nigeria’s basic education landscape.

