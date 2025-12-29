New Telegraph

December 29, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 29, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Bauchi Gov Warns…

Bauchi Gov Warns Traditional Rulers Against Backing Criminals

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has warned traditional rulers against supporting criminals. According to him, such actions undermine peace and security in the state.

The governor issued the warning when he received the Emir of Duguri, Alhaji Adamu Muhammadu, at his hometown residence in Yelwan Duguri over the weekend, where he emphasized the vital role of traditional rulers in intelligence gathering, early warning, and community policing.

Mohammed commended the people of Duguri and neighbouring communities for maintaining peaceful coexistence, describing the area as a symbol of unity, tolerance, and communal harmony. While reaffirming his administration’s commitment to protecting lives and property across the state, Mohammed said lasting security.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel
Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

You’re Distorted, Overweight, Babayaro Slams Nwabali As Goalie Fires Back
Read Next

Osimhen Worked For The Team At Both Ends Of The Pitch – Akpeyi