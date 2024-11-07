Bauchi Gov Urges Tinubu To Reconsider Tax Reform, Warns Against Regional Division

Share

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reconsider any proposed tax reform laws that might deepen regional divisions in Nigeria.

Speaking at the opening of the State Executive Council meeting held at the Government House on Thursday, Governor Mohammed stressed on the need for policies that reflect fairness and unity.

He raised concerns about the ongoing discussions around the national tax reform law, which he feels, may overlook the interests of the northern region.

“As one nation, Nigeria should avoid enacting laws that could potentially marginalized any region.

“I urge President Tinubu to refrain from approving any measures that could disadvantage certain regions,” he said.

Addressing his cabinet members, he called on them to stay committed to the goals outlined in his administration’s “My Bauchi Project” blueprint, emphasizing the importance of striving for greater achievements.

The governor further expressed confidence in the North’s ability to foster economic growth through agriculture and mineral resources, encouraging regional self-reliance.

“We in Bauchi and other northern states have the resources needed to sustain ourselves, whether in agriculture, mineral resources, or other sectors,” he affirmed.

“It’s essential we look inward for our development.”

After the Governor’s opening address, the meeting continued in a closed-door session with all council members in attendance.

