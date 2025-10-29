Bauchi Gov Swears In New LGA Chairman, Commissioners

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has sworn-in newly appointed local government chairmen and commissioners, urging them to uphold transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness in the discharge of their duties.

The swearing-in ceremony, held at the Government House yesterday in Bauchi, also featured the formal inauguration of the new Chairman and Permanent Commissioners of the Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission (BASIEC), as well as newly elected council chairman of Dambam Local Government Area respectively.

While presenting the appointees, the Master of the Ceremony highlighted their diverse backgrounds and impressive records of service in education, public administration, health and finance.

Among them were Hajiya Hadiza Abdulkadir Kango as Commissioner and member of the Bauchi State Executive Council, Hajiya Jummai Salamatu Abubakar from Dass Local Government as Chairperson of the Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission, Iliya Isa from Dambam as Executive Chairman, Dambam Local Government Area, Babaji Idris Shehu as Auditor General for Local Governments, while Abubakar Usman Misau as Permanent Commissioner in the Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission.