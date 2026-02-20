Bauchi Gov Swears In New Commissioner, 5 Advisers, Others

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has beefed up his cabinet by swearing-in a new Commissioner of Education, five Special Advisers, and two members of the Civil Service Commission, Speaking during the ceremony yesterday in Bauchi, he said the appointments followed a meticulous assessment of the appointees’ pedigree, experience, and public acceptability.

Mohammed noted that the move was aimed at repositioning government machinery for more effective policy formulation and implementation.

He congratulated the new officials and charged them to uphold integrity and strengthen service delivery across the state. The governor highlighted the achievements recorded in over six years of his administration including road construction and rehabilitation of schools and health facilities.

Others are agricultural interventions, water supply, economic empowerment and solid mineral development. The emphasised the need for continuity and improvement, calling on the new officials to deploy their.