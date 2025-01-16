Bauchi Gov Swears in 8 New Commissioners

Share

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed yesterday swore in eight new commissioners after reshuffling his cabinet. Mohammed said five of the new commissioners replaced those recently dropped, with two filling the vacancies left by former Commissioner for Budget Economic Planning & Multilateral Coordination Aminu Hammayo (now Secretary to the State Government), and the late Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu Jalam, former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

He said his government’s priority is the socio-economic well-being of the people. The governor urged the new commissioners to work hard towards the realisation of the objective.

In the new portfolios, Alhaji Usman Usman Shehu is saddled with the Ministry of Information and Communication; Iliyasu Aliyu Gital – Ministry of Agriculture and Dr. Bala Musa Lukshi, Ministry of Livestock Development.

