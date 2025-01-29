Bauchi Gov Swears In 11 New Special Advisers

Share

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has sworn in 11 new Special Advisers, marking a key step in his administration’s ongoing efforts to strengthen governance and improve service delivery across the state.

The governor described the reshuffling of his administration as a strategic move aimed at ensuring that the right people occupy the right positions to drive effective governance.

He emphasized that the appointments were made to put in place individuals with the requisite knowledge and experience to complement the roles of Commissioners and enhance the state’s overall service delivery.

Mohammed called upon the newly appointed advisers to see their appointments as both a challenge and an opportunity to demonstrate their capabilities.

He urged them to work with integrity, dedication, and a strong sense of responsibility to the people of Bauchi State. The newly appointed Special Advisers include: Hon. Sanusi Khalifa– Special Adviser on Solid Minerals, Hon. Haladu Ayuba-Special Adviser on Societal Reorientation, Hon. Jidauna Tula- Special Adviser on Legal Matter, Adamu Bello–Special Adviser on Commerce and Industries, Alhaji Danladi Mohammed Danbaba-Special Adviser on Humanitarian Affairs.

