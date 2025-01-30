Bauchi Gov Slams Tuggar Over Diplomatic Blunders

Share

Aminu Gamawa, Chief of Staff to Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, has slammed the Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar for attacking the governor over his criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s Tax Reforms Bills.

In a statement, Gamawa the minister’s “undiplomatic and opportunistic outburst further exposes his desperation to curry favour with his new political benefactors, as he lacks any substantive achievements in his current role to proudly showcase”.

He accused Tuggar of overseeing the collapse of Nigeria’s relationships with its Sahelian neighbors, exacerbating insecurity along the border, and suffering severe diplomatic setbacks, including an embarrassing visa ban by the United Arab Emirates.

He added: “Tuggar’s attack on Bala Mohammed is nothing more than an attempt to remain politically relevant by targeting the governor, whose agricultural policies have transformed Bauchi State into a hub of economic activity. “ He also accused Tuggar of hypocrisy, pointing out his baseless allegations.

