Bauchi Gov Signs Anti-Corruption Commission Bill Into Law

In a significant move towards promoting transparency and accountability in governance, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has signed into law the “Bauchi State Independent Public Complaints and Accountability Commission Bill.”

Mohammed said this new legislation aims to address issues of corruption and streamline government practices in line with legal and ethical standards.

Speaking after signing of the new Bill, Governor Mohammed expressed appreciation to the State House of Assembly members for their continued support, emphasizing his administration’s commitment to upholding the rule of law.

He assured the public of efforts to address financial leakages within the government, emphasizing that any officials found culpable of misconduct, especially those involved in recent financial irregularities, would be held accountable.

He, however, thanked all levels of government for their support of his administration, highlighting that the ultimate goal of the new commission is to set a precedent for transparency and accountability in Bauchi State.

