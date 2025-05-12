Bauchi Gov Sets Up C’ttee On Farmer/ Herder’s Crisis

Share

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Muhammad, has inaugurated a Farmer/ Herder Conflict Prevention Committee to address recurring disputes between farmers and herders in the state.

The committee’s mandate includes monitoring herder movements, educating farmers and herders on peaceful coexistence, resolving disputes, and overseeing compensation for damages.

The governor emphasized that the committee’s establishment is a critical step towards mitigating conflicts and fostering peace.

Represented by his Principal Private Secretary, Alh Hashimu Yakubu, Gov Mohammed highlighted the state’s participation in the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (L-PRES) Project, aimed at boosting livestock productivity.

In his response, the committee’s chairman who also doubled as Commissioner for Livestock Development, Dr. Bala Musa Lukshi, pledged to diligently execute their duties and called on stakeholders to promote peace and dialogue.

