Bauchi Gov Seeks Key Roles For Traditional, Religious Leaders In Governance

Share

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has advocated official roles for traditional and religious leaders in the country.

This is as the governor called for the formal inclusion of traditional and religious leaders in the country’s governance structure.

This, he believes, would go a long way in bolstering the government efforts to change people’s attitudes and behaviours.

Mohammed made the call at the conference of traditional and religious leaders on girl-child education under Adolescent Girl Initiative Empowerment (AGILE) held yesterday in Bauchi, the state capital.

He emphasised the significant roles traditional rulers play in shaping societal values and norms, even as the noted that empowering traditional and religious leaders with constitutional backing would greatly enhance the education sector.

Share

Please follow and like us: