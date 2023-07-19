Bauchi gov sacks LG caretaker committees

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has dissolved the 20 Local Government Caretaker Committee Chairmen with immediate effect. The Secretary of the State Government (SSG) Ibrahim Kashim confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday. Mohammed directed the 20 caretaker committee chairmen to hand over the affairs of their councils to their respective heads of administration pending the appointment of substantive caretaker committees. “The government wishes all the Local Government Caretaker Committee members success in their future endeavours,” he said. Meanwhile, the state government has lamented the high rate of increase in issues of gender-based violence across the state, The Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Ali Babayo said this at the launch and dissemination of the document on Standards and Guidelines for the Medical Management of Victims of gender-based violence (GBV) held at the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), Ministry of Health. He noted that the launch of the Standards and Guidelines for the Medical Management of Victims of gender-based violence in the state will help guide healthcare providers as they attend to survivors of GBV

