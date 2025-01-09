Bauchi Gov Reunites 3 Abducted Children With Parents

Share

In a significant move against child trafficking, the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has handed over three abducted children to their parents.

The children, who were stolen from Bauchi and sold in Anambra by unscrupulous individuals, were safely returned through collaborative efforts.

During the formal handing over at the Bauchi State Government House, Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Auwal Musa, briefed the Governor on the successful rescue operation.

CP Musa narrated the joint efforts of the Bauchi and Anambra State Police commands, working in close coordination with the Office of the State First Lady under the Gender-Based Violence Committee.

First Lady Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed commended Governor Bala Mohammed for his unwavering support in combating child abuse, abduction, and trafficking.

Aisha Bala Mohammed emphasised that Governor Bala’s commitment has been instrumental in the success of various initiatives led by the committee.

Share

Please follow and like us: