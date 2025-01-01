Bauchi Gov Reiterates Stands On Tax Reform Bills Amid Criticism

Share

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has finally responded to the Presidency’s criticism of his comment on the proposed tax reforms bill by President Bola Tinubu.

New Telegraph recalls that Mohammed had criticized Tinubu’s tax bills in the National Assembly, claiming that they are skewed to favour one region above another.

He claimed the bills amounted to calls for anarchy and warned that President Tinubu would see their real colour if the legislation were passed.

Reacting to the governor’s comment, the presidency subsequently asked Governor Mohammed to withdraw his comment, describing it as inflammatory rhetoric and direct threats toward the Federal Government.

However, speaking on Channels Television‘s 2024 Year-End Review program, Mohammed reiterated his stand, stressing that he cannot be threatened as a governor.

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum warned that the Presidency should not be arrogant but listen to the people, stressing that the proposed tax bills, if passed, would have concomitant effects and threaten the survival of the sub-nationals and impoverish them.

Mohammed faulted the Presidency’s undemocratic stance on the tax bills, saying that even those with military backgrounds would have listened to the people and addressed the areas of suspicion and mistrust in the proposed piece of legislation.

He said some states should not be allowed to die because they do not have the headquarters of companies in Nigeria.

