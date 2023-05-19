New Telegraph

May 19, 2023

Bauchi gov promises to improve healthcare sector

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has reiterated the commitment of his administration to collaborating with stakeholders to improve healthcare delivery in the state. He said this when he was presented with a cheque of N185, 368,000.00 as the state emerged runner-up from North-East at the Leadership Challenge Award 2023.

The award is in collaboration with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Bill and Melinda Gate Foundation, Aliko Dangote Foundation and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). Mohammed was commended for his outstanding performance in the improvement of healthcare delivery and exemplary leadership.

The presentation ceremony had in attendance Governors Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Babagana Zulum (Borno) and ex-Senate President Bukola Saraki.

