Bauchi gov promises monarchs

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has stressed his government’s commitment to protecting the integrity and image of traditional institutions. Speaking at a dinner to mark the first anniversary in office of the 9th Wazirin Bauchi, Muhammad Uba Kari, in Bauchi, he said his administration would continue to uphold, protect, and respect the dignity of the traditional institution in recognition of its rich heritage and cultural significance.

Represented by his deputy Mohammed Jatau, the governor said Kari’s appointment was a testament to his antecedents and pedigree as an excellent administrator who managed some of Nigeria’s biggest and most successful companies. He said: “He personifies the very essence of honour, compassion, and dedication to the people.