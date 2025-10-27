Bauchi Gov Pays Homage To New Emir, Pledges Grassroots Support

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has reaffirmed his commitment to grassroots development and traditional institutions during a homecoming visit to his ancestral town of Duguri in Alkaleri Local Government Area.

The governor over the weekend, who was received by a jubilant crowd, visited the palace of the newly appointed Emir of Duguri, Alhaji Adamu Mohammed Duguri, to pay homage and offer his royal blessings.

Mohammed described the visit as both personal and historic, noting that his family’s lineage has been deeply intertwined with the leadership and cultural heritage of Duguri for generations.

He praised the process that led to the appointment of the new Emir, describing it as transparent, fair, and reflective of the will of the people.

According to him, the creation of new emirates across the state demonstrates his administration’s deliberate effort to strengthen traditional institutions, deepen governance, and accelerate development at the grassroots level.