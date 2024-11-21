Bauchi Gov Okays Payment Of N70, 000 Minimum Wage

Share

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has announced that his administration will commence the payment of the new national minimum wage this month.

Speaking at the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting at the Government House, Mohammed expressed concern over a recent National Bureau of Statistics report listing Bauchi among states with high poverty levels.

He described the report as a wake-up call, urging council members to intensify efforts at delivering impactful projects to the people.

Governor Bala also reiterated his commitment to addressing the backlog of gratuities owed to retired civil servants, appealing for their patience as the government works toward a resolution.

The SEC meeting focused on strategies to improve governance and deliver the dividends of democracy across the state.

Recall that the Joints Action Committee (JAC) of academic and non-academic staff of six tertiary institutions in the state have issued a 21-day ultimatum warning of an indefinite strike.

