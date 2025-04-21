Bauchi Gov Names Emir Of Jama’are As Amirul Hajj

Share

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed yesterday constituted the 2025 Amirul Hajj team for the pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia, with the Emir of Jama’are, Alhaji Nuhu Ahmed Wabi Mni, as Amirul Hajj.

A Government House statement said the team would work with the Bauchi State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board and National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to ensure a seamless and successful pilgrimage.

It said: “The team will discharge their duties with diligence, transparency, and commitment to the welfare of the pilgrims.

“I urge the appointed team to discharge their duties diligently, with the utmost sincerity, and in accordance with the principles of fairness, justice, and equity.”

“I call on all pilgrims to cooperate fully with the Amirul Hajj team and uphold the sanctity and discipline expected during the sacred pilgrimage.”

