The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, on Monday, sacked the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Ibrahim Gambo Galadima.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Comrade Mukhtar Gidado, and made available to newsmen in Bauchi.

According to the statement, Governor Mohammed approved a minor reshuffling in the composition of the State Executive Council (SEC), resulting in Galadima’s sacking with immediate effect.

“His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, has approved a minor change in the composition of his cabinet.

“In that respect, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima, has been relieved of his appointment as a member of the State Executive Council with immediate effect,” the statement partly read.

Gidado stressed that the decision aligned with the administration’s goal to periodically review its cabinet in order inject optimum performance, fresh ideas, strengthen governance, reposition the executive for improved service delivery, and ensure effective implementation of government policies and programmes across the state.

Governor Mohammed expressed gratitude to Galadima for his contributions to the state during his tenure and wished him success in his future endeavours.

The governor also reassured residents of Bauchi State of his administration’s continued commitment to peace, security and good governance.

The media aide added that a replacement for the sacked commissioner would be announced in due course.