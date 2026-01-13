Bauchi Gov Launches Armed Forces Emblem Appeal With N12m

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has launched the 2026 Armed Forces and Remembrance Celebration Emblem Appeal Week, announcing donations totaling over N12 million from the state government, the three arms of government and other stakeholders.

The launch, which took place yesterday at the Government House, Bauchi, was performed by the governor through his deputy, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Auwal Jatau.

Mohammed urged philanthropists, corporate organisations and wellmeaning individuals to contribute generously to the Nigerian Legion to ensure the successful conduct of the annual remembrance activities.

He said the appeal week was a demonstration of government’s appreciation for members of the Armed Forces who sacrificed their lives to protect Nigeria’s unity and territorial integrity, particularly during the World Wars and the Nigerian Civil War.