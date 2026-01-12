Bauchi Gov Launches 2026 Armed Forces Emblem Appeal

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has launched the 2026 Armed Forces and Remembrance Celebration Emblem Appeal Week, announcing donations totalling over ₦12 million from the state government, the three arms of government and other stakeholders.

The launch, which took place on Monday at the Government House, Bauchi, was performed by the Governor through his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Auwal Jatau.

Governor Mohammed urged philanthropists, corporate organisations and well-meaning individuals to contribute generously to the Nigerian Legion to ensure the successful conduct of the annual remembrance activities.

He said the appeal week was a demonstration of the government’s appreciation for members of the Armed Forces who sacrificed their lives to protect Nigeria’s unity and territorial integrity, particularly during the World Wars and the Nigerian Civil War.

The governor noted that successive governments have continued to shoulder the responsibility of caring for ex-servicemen and legionnaires, stressing that their sacrifices should not be forgotten.

He added that the Bauchi State Government has supported legionnaires through employment opportunities in Ministries, Departments and Agencies, as well as poverty alleviation programmes and other palliative measures.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Nigerian Legion in Bauchi State, Garba Itas, commended Governor Mohammed for his sustained support to legionnaires, pledging the organisation’s continued support for peace and security in the state.