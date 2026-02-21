Bauchi Gov Hosts Emirs, Seeks Stronger Partnership On Security, Devt

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Saturday hosted emirs and traditional rulers from across the state to a special Iftar, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with the traditional institution.

The Iftar, held at the Ahmadu Bello International Conference Centre, brought together first-class and second-class rulers under one roof in what observers described as a significant show of unity.

The delegation of royal fathers was led by the Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, Emir of Bauchi.

Speaking during the event, Governor Mohammed expressed appreciation for the support and guidance of traditional rulers, describing them as custodians of culture and key partners in maintaining peace and stability.

He stressed the need for sustained synergy between government and the traditional institution in tackling security challenges, promoting social harmony, and accelerating grassroots development.

Responding on behalf of the emirs, the Emir of Bauchi commended the governor for maintaining open channels of engagement and assured continued support for policies and programmes aimed at improving the welfare of citizens.