Bauchi Gov Hails Ex-CJN, Tanko’s Legacy

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has paid glowing tribute to the late former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko, describing him as a principled jurist whose life of service left an indelible mark on the judiciary and public life.

The governor made the remarks during a condolence visit to Giade over the weekend, following the death of the respected legal luminary in Saudi Arabia.

He was accompanied by the Deputy Governor, Auwal Jatau, and other senior government officials. Governor Mohammed noted that Justice Tanko was widely respected for his integrity, wisdom, and unwavering commitment to justice, adding that his guidance and encouragement contributed meaningfully to leadership and governance in the state.

The Emir of Giade, His Royal Highness Alhaji Mohammed Sabo Abdulkadir, who received the Governor and his entourage, thanked the state government for identifying with the family.