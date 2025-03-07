New Telegraph

March 7, 2025
March 7, 2025
Bauchi Gov Flags Off Drilling Of $1.5bn Cement Factory

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has thanked President Bola Tinubu, the Federal Government and its agencies for facilitating investments in Bauchi state running into billions or trillions of naira.

The governor made the commendation at the ground-breaking ceremony for the establishment of a $1.5 billion Resident Cement Factory at Gwana village in Alkaleri District of the state.

In his chat with officials of the proposed factory at the site project in Gwana, the governor said: “We thank Mr. President, he is your friend and partner, he has help us a lot, I thank him for what he has done to you, and to us of various investments”.

The governor, who gave Resident Cement Factory the Certificate of Occupancy for the whole factory area in case of raising whatever it deem fit from the global market.

