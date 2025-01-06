Bauchi Gov Engages 500 Cadets, Traffic Marshals To Curb Accidents

Share

The Bauchi State Road Traffic Agency (BAROTA) has inaugurated 500 cadets and traffic marshals to enhance road safety.

Governor Bala Mohammed stated this during the passing out parade of the personnel in Bauchi at the weekend.

He commended the cadets for their dedication, discipline and hard work which facilitated successful completion of the exercise, adding that the agency played a pivotal role in tackling road transport challenges and ensure safety through enforcement of traffic regulations.

According to him, the cadets and traffic marshals are a new generation of leaders ready to transform road safety and traffic management in the state.

Mohammed said the agency has been empowered to enforce traffic regulations, manage traffic flow, prevent violations and impound obstructive vehicles.

He reiterated commitment to support the agency through provision of enabling environment, resources, infrastructure and continuous training.

Mohammed said plans were underway to expand its workforce to 2,000 personnel, adding that integrity, professionalism and compassion must guide their operations.

He cautioned them against indiscipline, corruption and abuse of power, warning that acts of misconduct would not be tolerated.

Share

Please follow and like us: