March 3, 2025
Bauchi Gov Empowers 7,000 Citizens With ICT Tools

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to economic empowerment and poverty reduction through digital innovation and ICT development.

Speaking at the official flag-off ceremony for the distribution of ICT gadgets to 7,000 beneficiaries under the NG-CARES program, Mohammed emphasized the importance of technology in enhancing livelihoods and creating economic opportunities.

He, however, highlighted digital empowerment as a key driver of sustainable development, enabling youths and small business owners to actively participate in the digital economy.

By equipping citizens with essential digital tools, Mohammed has said, his administration aims to foster entrepreneurship, innovation, and job creation across the state.

