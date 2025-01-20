Bauchi Gov Emphasises Economic Sustainability, Social Equality

Share

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has stressed his commitment to promoting economic sustainability and social equality in the state.

Speaking at the Islamic Heritage Conference, he praised the legacy of Shehu Usman Dan Fodio, the founder of the Sokoto Caliphate, and urged the audience to celebrate his intellectual brilliance, religious devotion, and administrative acumen.

Mohammed also acknowledged the critical role of traditional institutions and announced efforts to restore and elevate their importance.

The governor also pledged to settle outstanding gratuities of pensioners to demonstrate his administration’s commitment to uplifting the living conditions of all citizens.

Share

Please follow and like us: