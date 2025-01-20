New Telegraph

January 20, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 20, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Bauchi Gov Emphasises…

Bauchi Gov Emphasises Economic Sustainability, Social Equality

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has stressed his commitment to promoting economic sustainability and social equality in the state.

Speaking at the Islamic Heritage Conference, he praised the legacy of Shehu Usman Dan Fodio, the founder of the Sokoto Caliphate, and urged the audience to celebrate his intellectual brilliance, religious devotion, and administrative acumen.

Mohammed also acknowledged the critical role of traditional institutions and announced efforts to restore and elevate their importance.

The governor also pledged to settle outstanding gratuities of pensioners to demonstrate his administration’s commitment to uplifting the living conditions of all citizens.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Cholera Outbreak Hits A’Ibom Community
Read Next

Court Jails UDUTH’s Accountant Over N60m Fraud
Share
Copy Link
×