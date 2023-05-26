New Telegraph

May 26, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Bauchi Gov Dissolves…

Bauchi Gov Dissolves Cabinet Ahead Of Inauguration

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed yesterday dissolved his cabinet. Apart from the commissioners, he fired his Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants, Personal Assistants and other political appointees heading various Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Ibrahim Kashim announced this at a news conference in Bauchi after the State Executive Council meeting. According to him, the governor’s action is in line with the provision of the constitution. He said Mohammed would constitute another Council after his swearing-in on Monday.

Kashim said the governor retained the services of the SSG, Chief of Staff and the Principal Private Secretary. He said Mohammed thanked the outgoing cabinet members for their contributions to the success of his administration in the first four years.

Read Previous

Bagudu Approves N3.9bn For Pensioners
Read Next

Climate Change: Implement Carbon Credit Scheme, Reps Tell FG

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023