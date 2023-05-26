Bauchi Gov Dissolves Cabinet Ahead Of Inauguration

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed yesterday dissolved his cabinet. Apart from the commissioners, he fired his Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants, Personal Assistants and other political appointees heading various Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Ibrahim Kashim announced this at a news conference in Bauchi after the State Executive Council meeting. According to him, the governor’s action is in line with the provision of the constitution. He said Mohammed would constitute another Council after his swearing-in on Monday.

Kashim said the governor retained the services of the SSG, Chief of Staff and the Principal Private Secretary. He said Mohammed thanked the outgoing cabinet members for their contributions to the success of his administration in the first four years.