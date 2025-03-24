New Telegraph

March 24, 2025
Bauchi gov didn’t cancel Sallah Durbar –Emirate Council

The Bauchi Emirate Council yesterday dismissed the reports that the Bauchi State Government had postponed this year’s Sallah Durbar. It clarified that Governor Bala Mohammed approved its request for the Sallah Durbar.

In a statement, the durbar committee’s Secretary Shehu Mudi Muhammad said: “The Emirate Council deeply regrets the confusion and disaffection this situation has caused.

“We have already extend our own reserve apology to Governor Mohammed for the misunderstanding.

“We strongly urged all concern parties to refrain from spreading mischievous and unfounded information aimed at causing disaffection between the satte government and the Bauchi Emirate Council.”

The statement added: “The Bauchi Emirate Council remain committed to fostering unity and understanding within our community

