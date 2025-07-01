Bauchi Gov Constitutes C’ttee To Create New Chiefdoms, Districts

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has approved the constitution of a 41-member high-powered committee for the creation of new chiefdoms and districts in the state.

Accordingly, the committee will also be mandated to review and appraise all memoranda received in line with defined criteria and superintend the process of determining deserving emirates, chiefdoms and districts.

A press release signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Comrade Mukhtar Gidado, indicated that the Committee will be guided in all its recommendations by equity and fairness while ensuring socio-political inclusiveness and financial sustainability for the emirates, chiefdoms, or districts to be created.

Gidado further said this is a bold move to deepen grassroots governance, preserve cultural heritage, and promote inclusivity across traditional institutions in the state.