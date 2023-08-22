Bauchi gov constitutes c’ttee for distribution of palliatives

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has constituted a committee on the distribution of the Federal Government’s palliative programme for the state following the fuel subsidy removal. The governor announced this on Monday while briefing journalists after a stakeholders’ meeting at Government House, Bauchi. He said the committee is headed by his deputy, Mohammed Jatau.

He said: “We have set up a committee under the chairmanship of my deputy, with the Head of Service, Chief of Staff, a representative of the Emir of Bauchi and other relevant ministries and other stakeholders for the commencement of the implementation of the palliation programme of the Federal Government. “The committee will work with all the stakeholders particularly our traditional institutions to ensure transparency and justice in the distribution process.”