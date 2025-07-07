Bauchi Gov Clears Gratuity For December 2012 Retirees

Executive Secretary of the Bauchi State Contributory Pension Commission, Alhaji Ibrahim Inuwa, has announced that gratuity cheques are ready for collection by December 2012 state retirees.

This was contained in a statement by the Commission’s Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Sani Yunusa and made available to newsmen in Bauchi.

According to the ES, this milestone is a testament to Governor Bala Muhammad administration’s commitment to clearing inherited gratuity backlogs in phases.

Inuwa said the payment will commence today by 10:am at the Commission’s Headquarters (former Local Government Pension Board), Adamu Jumba Street, Bauchi The statement further indicated that beneficiaries are expected to come with their documents for screening. And the exercise will be strictly on a first-come, first-served basis.