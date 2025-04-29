Bauchi Gov Calls For Multi-Faceted Approach To Combat Insecurity

Share

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State yesterday said the current security challenges facing the country ranging from terrorism, banditry, insurgency to communal unrest, demand a blend of kinetic and nonkinetic approaches, as well as multi-dimensional strategies.

He however acknowledged that Nigerian Army, in response to tackling the security challenges, has deployed troops across nearly every state of the federation in aid of civil authorities.

Speaking as the Special Guest at the 2025 Combat Arms Training Week of the Nigerian Army held at Obianu Barracks, Bauchi, the governor observed that the annual gathering is a critical platform aimed at enhancing collaboration, evaluating combat readiness, refining tactical efficiency, and crafting strategic responses by the Infantry and Armoured Corps of the Nigerian Army.

Represented by his Deputy, Mohammed Auwal Jatau, Governor Bala Mohammed noted that the Combat Arms Training Week “epitomizes the unwavering commitment of the Nigerian Army to sharpen its sword and polish its shield, so that whenever called upon, you will respond with unmatched professionalism, precision, and patriotic fervor,”

