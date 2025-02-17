Bauchi Gov Bags Police Award, Vows To Boost Security

Share

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening security and fostering collaboration with law enforcement agencies.

He was speaking at the 2024 Bauchi State Police Command End-of-Year Award Ceremony at the Command Headquarters over the weekend in Bauchi, where he was honored for his contributions to security.

Mohammed emphasized that his administration remains committed to supporting security agencies in their duty to protect lives and property.

While commending the Bauchi State Police Command for its dedication to managing resources effectively, particularly through the rehabilitation and utilization of existing vehicles, the governor said his administration focuses on accountability, transparency, and prudent resource management.

