Bauchi Gov Asks Muslims to Pray For Peace, Unity

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, yesterday felicitated the Muslim ummah on the occasion of this year’s Eid- El-Maulud, urging them to offer special prayers for peace and unity in the state and the country at large.

In a release by his Special Advisers on Media and Publicity, Mukthar Gidado, yesterday in Bauchi, the governor urged Muslims to use the Eid-el-Maulud occasion for sober reflection and self- evaluation to know how well we related with our creator and fellow human beings in the last one year and make amends where necessary.

“As we celebrate the Eid-el-Maulud, we should remember that the Holy Prophet had during his lifetime preached peace, honesty, patience, generosity, humility, sincerity, love for one another and the fear of God. It is these virtues that people, irrespective of their religious inclinations, are enjoined to imbibe and practise.

“I would also like to call on the good people of Bauchi State to live in peace and harmony with one another in spite of their ethnic, religious or political differences. We should all offer special prayers for peace in our state in particular and the nation in general in the face of the current security challenges in different parts of the country.”