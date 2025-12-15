Bauchi Gov Approves 100% Salary Review For Health Workers

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has approved a 100 per cent upward review of salaries for medical and healthcare workers across the state.

This was announced during the Bauchi State Executive Council’s extraordinary session yesterday.

The SEC, however, approved the award of contracts for the construction and rehabilitation of eight roads, culverts and drainage systems in various communities to address infrastructure and flooding challenges.

Other approvals granted by the SEC included the rehabilitation of Yandoka Road linking Wunti to Gombe Road within the metropolitan city. The rest were the digitization of Bauchi State Television BATV and Bauchi Radio Corporation BRC to align with global best media practices and the re capitalization of Yankari Savings and Loans to enhance it operations.

While commending the support and doggedness of his cabinet which saw many milestones achievements in the year under review, the governor announced that this was the last meeting 2025 SEC meeting in the state.