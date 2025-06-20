Bauchi Gov Affirms Commitment To Basic Education

Share

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed had reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to strengthening basic education.

Speaking during a working visit to the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) headquarters in Abuja, the Governor emphasized the critical importance of foundational learning, stating, “Without basic education, nothing works.”

While expressing pride in the state’s role in expanding educational opportunities across the region. to him, he noted that his government remains resolute in advancing the basic education sector, describing it as the bedrock of societal transformation.

He said: “Bauchi is one of the biggest states with access to education, so we also accommodate neighboring states.”

While commending the leadership of the UBEC Executive Secretary, Dr. Aisha Garba, and visible impact of UBEC’s interventions in Bauchi State, the governor noted that the state has been a significant beneficiary of the Commission’s initiatives, particularly the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) programme.

