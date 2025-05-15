Bauchi Gov Advocates Collective Action At ECOWAS 50th Anniversary

Share

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has emphasized the importance of regional unity, economic integration, and inclusive governance in addressing West African challenges.

He made this call at the University of Oxford’s Christ Church College, where he joined distinguished leaders and scholars to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Former N i g e r i a n President, Olusegun Obasanjo, who delivered the keynote address, warned that ECOWAS’ gains are threatened by political divisions, inconsistent leadership, and regional fragmentation.

Mohammed echoed these concerns, citing poor governance, trust deficit, and weak institutional accountability as major challenges facing the regional body.

Mohammed highlighted Bauchi State’s strides in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic empowerment as a model for regional aspirations.

Share