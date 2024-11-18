Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa Develop 240mw Power Plants

Share

Bauchi, Gombe and Jigawa states have initiated viable Independent Power Projects (IPP) to boost the electricity supply.

The Gombe State Government initiated a 140-megawatt hydroelectric plant, while the Kano Electricity Distribution Compa – ny (KEDCO) planned to set up a 100MW power plant in Kano, Katsina and Jigawa franchise states.

The projects seek to encourage the development of alternative energies such as solar, wind, biomass and hydro, to address the lingering epileptic electricity supply bedevilling the states.

It was being implemented by the respective state governments and relevant electricity companies under a Public Private Partnership, PPP, arrangement, in accordance with the operational frameworks set out by the National Electricity Commission (NERC).

Stakeholders in the power sector stated this while responding to a survey by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on epileptic electricity supply caused by the frequent collapse of the national grid.

The stakeholders, including experts, government officials, business owners and electricity consumers, lauded the initiative, adding that it would address the blackout that plagued the states in the last two months.

They said the development of renewable energies would improve power supply and fast-track social and economic development in the states. Dr Adamu Hassan, a lecturer, Department of Electrical Electronics of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi, identified funding constraints, transmission and distribution challenges as the major impediments to sustainable power supply.

He said private sector investment was critical to augment the government’s limited resources to adequately support power plant development and transmission capacity.

The don also warned that high technical and non-technical losses, vandalism and poor infrastructure might plague the system, stressing that lack of clear policies and regulatory frameworks discourage investment in the power sector.

