March 8, 2026
Bauchi First Lady Salutes Women For Their Role In Families, Communities

In a message to mark International Women’s Day 2026, Her Excellency Hajiya (Dr.) Aisha Bala Mohammed, First Lady of Bauchi State, praised women for their resilience, courage, and contributions to family and community life.

A statement signed by her Chief Press Secretary, Zainab Garba Musa, said the First Lady emphasized that women play a central role in shaping the future of the nation, highlighting their efforts in education, caregiving, leadership, and entrepreneurship.

She encouraged women to support and uplift one another, fostering a sense of solidarity and collective action to achieve equality and justice.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

Hajiya Aisha also lauded the progress being made in Bauchi State to empower women through programmes in education, healthcare, and economic opportunities.

Sunday Telegraph reports that her message reflected the global IWD theme: “Rights, Justice, Action for All Women and Girls.

