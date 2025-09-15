Bauchi First Lady Preaches Moral Renewal

Bauchi State First Lady, Aishatu Bala Mohammed, has hosted a landmark interdenominational prayer session and sensitization lecture aty the weekend, bringing together christian leaders from across the state.

The event, themed “Seeking the Face of God for Righteous Living in Challenging Times,” focused on addressing rising social immorality, promoting family values, and fostering interfaith harmony. Muhammad emphasized the importance of unity and commitment to God in building a righteous and respectful society.

She shared her personal testimony on the transformative power of faith in promoting compassion and community development. The First Lady’s initiative aims to strengthen interfaith dialogue and promote moral revival in Bauchi State.

The event featured discussions on critical issues and challenges facing the community. Participants commended the initiative, describing it as a significant step toward promoting moral rebirth and interfaith harmony in the state.